Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
O'Higgins 1 Audax Italiano 2
San Luis 2 Universidad Catolica 0
Universidad de Chile 1 Palestino 0
Saturday, September 24
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Deportes Antofagasta 2
Colo Colo 1 Santiago Wanderers 1
Everton 1 Temuco 2
Friday, September 23
Huachipato 4 Cobresal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 6 4 1 1 11 6 13
-------------------------
2 Temuco 7 4 0 3 10 7 12
3 O'Higgins 7 3 3 1 8 5 12
4 Santiago Wanderers 7 3 3 1 7 4 12
5 Universidad de Concepcion 7 3 1 3 10 11 10
-------------------------
6 Universidad de Chile 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
7 Huachipato 7 2 3 2 13 11 9
8 Union Espanola 6 2 3 1 10 8 9
8 Universidad Catolica 7 2 3 2 10 8 9
10 Cobresal 7 2 3 2 8 9 9
11 Deportes Antofagasta 7 2 3 2 6 7 9
12 Audax Italiano 7 3 0 4 8 12 9
13 Palestino 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
14 San Luis 7 2 2 3 10 12 8
15 Colo Colo 7 1 3 3 8 11 6
16 Everton 7 0 3 4 8 14 3
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Union Espanola v Deportes Iquique (2330)