Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Colo Colo 2 Union Espanola 0 Saturday, August 16 O'Higgins 4 Cobreloa 1 San Marcos de Arica 1 Antofagasta 0 Union La Calera 3 Nublense 2 Universidad de Concepcion 3 Barnechea 2 Friday, August 15 Audax Italiano 2 Cobresal 2 Deportes Iquique 2 Universidad de Chile 2 Huachipato 2 Palestino 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad de Chile 5 4 1 0 14 6 13 ------------------------- 2 Colo Colo 5 3 1 1 10 5 10 3 Huachipato 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 4 O'Higgins 5 3 1 1 12 9 10 5 Santiago Wanderers 4 3 0 1 9 4 9 ------------------------- 6 Union La Calera 5 3 0 2 10 7 9 7 Union Espanola 5 3 0 2 5 4 9 8 Universidad de Concepcion 5 2 2 1 8 6 8 9 San Marcos de Arica 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 10 Palestino 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 11 Nublense 5 2 1 2 8 10 7 12 Universidad Catolica 4 2 0 2 7 4 6 13 Audax Italiano 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 14 Barnechea 5 1 0 4 4 12 3 15 Cobreloa 5 1 0 4 5 14 3 16 Cobresal 5 0 3 2 7 10 3 17 Deportes Iquique 5 0 3 2 5 9 3 18 Antofagasta 5 0 1 4 1 8 1 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 17 Universidad Catolica v Santiago Wanderers (2230)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8