Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
O'Higgins 3 Palestino 2
Sunday, October 30
Temuco 1 Universidad de Concepcion 0
Colo Colo 3 San Luis 3
Deportes Antofagasta 3 Huachipato 0
Everton 2 Universidad de Chile 2
Saturday, October 29
Cobresal 0 Union Espanola 2
Deportes Iquique 3 Santiago Wanderers 0
Universidad Catolica 4 Audax Italiano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 10 6 2 2 19 12 20
-------------------------
2 Universidad Catolica 10 5 3 2 20 13 18
3 Union Espanola 10 5 3 2 20 14 18
4 Temuco 10 5 1 4 13 10 16
5 O'Higgins 10 4 4 2 12 9 16
-------------------------
6 Deportes Antofagasta 10 4 3 3 11 12 15
7 Colo Colo 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
8 Palestino 10 3 3 4 17 15 12
9 Santiago Wanderers 9 3 3 3 7 8 12
10 San Luis 10 3 3 4 14 16 12
11 Universidad de Chile 10 3 3 4 11 14 12
12 Cobresal 10 3 3 4 10 13 12
13 Everton 10 2 4 4 14 16 10
14 Universidad de Concepcion 9 3 1 5 10 14 10
15 Audax Italiano 10 3 1 6 10 20 10
16 Huachipato 10 2 3 5 15 18 9
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off