May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Chilean championship play-offs Semifinal second leg matches on Sunday Semifinal Sunday, May 8, second leg O'Higgins - Deportes Iquique 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Deportes Iquique - O'Higgins 1-3. O'Higgins win 3-2 on aggregate. Sunday, May 8, second leg Santiago Wanderers - Antofagasta 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-3) First leg: Antofagasta - Santiago Wanderers 0-0. Santiago Wanderers win 4-3 on penalties after 0-0 on aggregate.