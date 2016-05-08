Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Chilean championship play-offs Semifinal second leg matches on Sunday Semifinal Sunday, May 8, second leg O'Higgins - Deportes Iquique 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Deportes Iquique - O'Higgins 1-3. O'Higgins win 3-2 on aggregate. Sunday, May 8, second leg Santiago Wanderers - Antofagasta 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-3) First leg: Antofagasta - Santiago Wanderers 0-0. Santiago Wanderers win 4-3 on penalties after 0-0 on aggregate.
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0