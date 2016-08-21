Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Huachipato 2 Colo Colo 2 Palestino 3 San Luis 4 Universidad Catolica 1 Santiago Wanderers 2 Saturday, August 20 Cobresal 1 Deportes Iquique 2 O'Higgins 1 Temuco 0 Universidad de Chile 3 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Friday, August 19 Everton 1 Union Espanola 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportes Iquique 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 ------------------------- 2 Santiago Wanderers 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 3 Union Espanola 4 2 2 0 8 4 8 4 O'Higgins 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 5 Universidad de Chile 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 ------------------------- 6 Temuco 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 7 Huachipato 4 1 2 1 8 7 5 8 Palestino 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 9 Colo Colo 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 10 San Luis 4 1 1 2 7 9 4 11 Universidad de Concepcion 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 12 Universidad Catolica 4 0 3 1 4 5 3 13 Cobresal 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 14 Everton 4 0 3 1 5 7 3 15 Deportes Antofagasta 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 16 Audax Italiano 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 21 Audax Italiano v Deportes Antofagasta (2300)
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)