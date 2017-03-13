March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Union Espanola 3 Cobresal 0
Audax Italiano 0 Universidad de Chile 3
Huachipato 0 O'Higgins 2
Saturday, March 11
Universidad Catolica 4 Deportes Antofagasta 1
Palestino 0 Deportes Iquique 2
Santiago Wanderers 0 Colo Colo 2
Friday, March 10
Universidad de Concepcion 3 San Luis 0
Temuco 0 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 6 5 1 0 15 3 16
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 6 4 2 0 13 6 14
3 Union Espanola 6 4 0 2 14 9 12
-------------------------
4 Everton 6 3 3 0 9 4 12
5 Universidad de Concepcion 6 3 2 1 8 8 11
6 O'Higgins 5 3 1 1 10 4 10
7 Universidad de Chile 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
8 Audax Italiano 6 3 1 2 9 11 10
9 Deportes Antofagasta 6 2 1 3 13 10 7
10 Temuco 6 2 1 3 7 11 7
11 Universidad Catolica 6 2 0 4 8 11 6
12 Huachipato 6 2 0 4 7 12 6
13 Santiago Wanderers 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
14 San Luis 6 1 1 4 6 13 4
15 Cobresal 6 1 0 5 6 15 3
16 Palestino 6 0 1 5 5 13 1
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana