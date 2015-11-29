Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Colo Colo 1 Universidad de Concepcion 0
Union La Calera 1 Universidad de Chile 0
Universidad Catolica 1 San Luis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 14 11 0 3 23 12 33
2 Universidad Catolica 14 10 2 2 33 14 32
-------------------------
3 Universidad de Concepcion 14 8 1 5 26 18 25
4 Palestino 13 7 3 3 22 17 24
5 Audax Italiano 14 6 5 3 21 19 23
6 Union Espanola 13 6 3 4 26 17 21
-------------------------
7 O'Higgins 13 6 2 5 20 20 20
8 Santiago Wanderers 14 4 5 5 18 18 17
9 San Marcos de Arica 14 5 2 7 18 19 17
10 Huachipato 13 4 3 6 15 19 15
11 Cobresal 13 5 0 8 20 25 15
12 Deportes Iquique 13 4 3 6 19 24 15
13 Universidad de Chile 14 3 5 6 22 29 14
14 Union La Calera 14 4 2 8 12 26 14
15 San Luis 14 4 1 9 17 22 13
16 Antofagasta 14 1 5 8 9 22 8
1-2: Copa Libertadores
3-6: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 30
Union Espanola v Deportes Iquique (0030)
Huachipato v Palestino (2130)
Tuesday, December 1
O'Higgins v Cobresal (0000)