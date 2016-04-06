April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Tuesday
Wednesday, April 6
Santiago Wanderers 2 Audax Italiano 2
Tuesday, April 5
Huachipato 3 San Luis 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universidad Catolica 11 7 2 2 27 19 23
-------------------------
2 Colo Colo 11 6 4 1 14 4 22
3 Santiago Wanderers 11 6 3 2 27 20 21
4 O'Higgins 11 5 4 2 17 17 19
5 Palestino 11 4 6 1 17 12 18
-------------------------
6 Universidad de Concepcion 11 5 1 5 17 20 16
7 Huachipato 11 3 6 2 19 18 15
8 Antofagasta 11 4 1 6 17 15 13
9 Deportes Iquique 11 2 7 2 15 15 13
10 Universidad de Chile 11 2 6 3 22 16 12
11 Audax Italiano 11 2 5 4 11 16 11
12 Cobresal 11 2 4 5 7 13 10
13 Union La Calera 11 2 4 5 10 19 10
14 San Luis 11 1 6 4 14 19 9
15 Union Espanola 11 1 6 4 13 18 9
16 San Marcos de Arica 11 1 5 5 5 11 8
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off