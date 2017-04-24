April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Huachipato 0 Universidad de Concepcion 0
Palestino 3 Cobresal 2
San Luis 1 Colo Colo 0
Saturday, April 22
Everton 2 Audax Italiano 2
Deportes Iquique 2 Union Espanola 2
Temuco 2 Deportes Antofagasta 0
Universidad de Chile 2 Santiago Wanderers 0
Friday, April 21
Universidad Catolica 5 O'Higgins 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 11 6 3 2 22 9 21
-------------------------
2 Universidad de Chile 11 6 3 2 15 8 21
3 Deportes Iquique 11 5 5 1 20 13 20
-------------------------
4 Everton 11 4 6 1 14 8 18
5 Audax Italiano 11 5 3 3 19 18 18
6 Union Espanola 11 5 2 4 20 16 17
7 O'Higgins 11 5 2 4 17 15 17
8 Temuco 11 5 2 4 15 15 17
9 Universidad Catolica 11 5 1 5 19 20 16
10 Universidad de Concepcion 11 4 4 3 12 13 16
11 Huachipato 11 4 3 4 12 15 15
12 San Luis 11 4 2 5 14 19 14
13 Deportes Antofagasta 11 2 4 5 15 15 10
14 Palestino 11 2 3 6 14 23 9
15 Santiago Wanderers 11 2 2 7 13 18 8
16 Cobresal 11 1 1 9 11 27 4
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana