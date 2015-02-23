Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 22 Audax Italiano 1 Cobreloa 0 Deportes Iquique 2 Union La Calera 1 Cobresal 1 Santiago Wanderers 0 Colo Colo 1 Palestino 1 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Universidad de Chile 2 Saturday, February 21 Union Espanola 1 O'Higgins 2 Huachipato 2 Antofagasta 0 San Marcos de Arica 3 Universidad Catolica 3 Friday, February 20 Barnechea 1 Nublense 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cobresal 8 5 2 1 15 8 17 ------------------------- 2 San Marcos de Arica 8 4 4 0 13 5 16 3 Union La Calera 8 5 1 2 15 8 16 4 Universidad Catolica 8 4 3 1 15 12 15 5 Universidad de Concepcion 8 5 0 3 14 12 15 ------------------------- 6 Colo Colo 8 4 2 2 16 10 14 7 Deportes Iquique 8 4 0 4 14 16 12 8 Huachipato 7 3 2 2 11 10 11 9 Audax Italiano 8 3 2 3 8 8 11 10 O'Higgins 8 3 2 3 7 10 11 11 Nublense 8 3 1 4 9 10 10 12 Santiago Wanderers 8 3 0 5 9 9 9 13 Universidad de Chile 8 2 2 4 14 15 8 14 Cobreloa 8 2 2 4 8 10 8 15 Antofagasta 8 2 1 5 12 16 7 16 Palestino 7 2 1 4 8 13 7 17 Union Espanola 8 2 1 5 7 13 7 18 Barnechea 8 1 2 5 4 14 5 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.