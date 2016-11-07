Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 6
Huachipato 2 Everton 2
Palestino 2 Temuco 0
San Luis 2 Universidad de Concepcion 0
Universidad Catolica 2 Colo Colo 2
Saturday, November 5
Universidad de Chile 2 Deportes Iquique 2
Cobresal 1 Audax Italiano 1
O'Higgins 3 Deportes Antofagasta 1
Santiago Wanderers 0 Union Espanola 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Union Espanola 11 6 3 2 22 14 21
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 11 6 3 2 21 14 21
3 Universidad Catolica 11 5 4 2 22 15 19
4 O'Higgins 11 5 4 2 15 10 19
5 Temuco 11 5 1 5 13 12 16
-------------------------
6 Palestino 11 4 3 4 19 15 15
7 San Luis 11 4 3 4 16 16 15
8 Deportes Antofagasta 11 4 3 4 12 15 15
9 Colo Colo 11 3 5 3 17 16 14
10 Universidad de Chile 11 3 4 4 13 16 13
11 Cobresal 11 3 4 4 11 14 13
12 Santiago Wanderers 10 3 3 4 7 10 12
13 Everton 11 2 5 4 16 18 11
14 Audax Italiano 11 3 2 6 11 21 11
15 Huachipato 11 2 4 5 17 20 10
16 Universidad de Concepcion 10 3 1 6 10 16 10
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off