RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 24 Universidad de Chile 8 O'Higgins 1 Saturday, January 23 Union La Calera 1 Universidad Catolica 4 Audax Italiano 0 Colo Colo 3 Universidad de Concepcion 2 Antofagasta 1 Friday, January 22 Deportes Iquique 1 Huachipato 1 Santiago Wanderers 3 San Luis 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Santiago Wanderers 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Universidad de Chile 2 1 1 0 9 2 4 3 Universidad Catolica 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 4 Colo Colo 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 4 Huachipato 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 6 Palestino 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 7 Universidad de Concepcion 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 8 O'Higgins 2 1 0 1 5 8 3 9 Deportes Iquique 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 10 Union Espanola 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Cobresal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Antofagasta 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 13 San Luis 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 14 San Marcos de Arica 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Audax Italiano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 16 Union La Calera 2 0 0 2 1 8 0 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 24 Union Espanola v Palestino (2230) Monday, January 25 Cobresal v San Marcos de Arica (0100)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.