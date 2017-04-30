Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Colo Colo 0 Palestino 0 Deportes Antofagasta 1 Audax Italiano 0 O'Higgins 2 San Luis 1 Saturday, April 29 Union Espanola 2 Everton 1 Cobresal 3 Huachipato 2 Santiago Wanderers 1 Deportes Iquique 1 Universidad Catolica 3 Universidad de Chile 1 Friday, April 28 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Temuco 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 12 6 4 2 22 9 22 ------------------------- 2 Deportes Iquique 12 5 6 1 21 14 21 3 Universidad de Chile 12 6 3 3 16 11 21 ------------------------- 4 Union Espanola 12 6 2 4 22 17 20 5 O'Higgins 12 6 2 4 19 16 20 6 Universidad Catolica 12 6 1 5 22 21 19 7 Universidad de Concepcion 12 5 4 3 13 13 19 8 Everton 12 4 6 2 15 10 18 9 Audax Italiano 12 5 3 4 19 19 18 10 Temuco 12 5 2 5 15 16 17 11 Huachipato 12 4 3 5 14 18 15 12 San Luis 12 4 2 6 15 21 14 13 Deportes Antofagasta 12 3 4 5 16 15 13 14 Palestino 12 2 4 6 14 23 10 15 Santiago Wanderers 12 2 3 7 14 19 9 16 Cobresal 12 2 1 9 14 29 7 1: Copa Libertadores 2-3: Copa Sudamericana
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara