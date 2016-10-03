Oct 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Audax Italiano 0 Everton 3
Colo Colo 2 Universidad de Chile 0
Deportes Iquique 2 Palestino 2
Temuco 1 Union Espanola 2
Saturday, October 1
Cobresal 2 O'Higgins 1
Deportes Antofagasta 1 San Luis 0
Universidad Catolica 2 Huachipato 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Union Espanola 8 4 3 1 15 10 15
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 8 4 2 2 14 11 14
3 Universidad Catolica 8 3 3 2 12 9 12
4 Santiago Wanderers 7 3 3 1 7 4 12
5 Temuco 8 4 0 4 11 9 12
-------------------------
6 O'Higgins 8 3 3 2 9 7 12
7 Cobresal 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
8 Deportes Antofagasta 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
9 Universidad de Concepcion 7 3 1 3 10 11 10
10 Universidad de Chile 8 3 1 4 9 12 10
11 Huachipato 8 2 3 3 14 13 9
12 Colo Colo 8 2 3 3 10 11 9
12 Palestino 8 2 3 3 10 11 9
14 Audax Italiano 8 3 0 5 8 15 9
15 San Luis 8 2 2 4 10 13 8
16 Everton 8 1 3 4 11 14 6
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off