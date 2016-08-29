Aug 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 28
San Luis 1 Huachipato 1
Santiago Wanderers 0 Deportes Antofagasta 1
Universidad de Concepcion 3 Audax Italiano 1
Saturday, August 27
Union Espanola 1 O'Higgins 1
Temuco 1 Cobresal 2
Universidad de Chile 0 Universidad Catolica 3
Friday, August 26
Colo Colo 0 Deportes Iquique 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
-------------------------
2 Santiago Wanderers 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
3 Union Espanola 5 2 3 0 9 5 9
4 O'Higgins 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
5 Universidad de Chile 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
-------------------------
6 Universidad de Concepcion 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
7 Universidad Catolica 5 1 3 1 7 5 6
8 Huachipato 5 1 3 1 9 8 6
9 Temuco 5 2 0 3 6 6 6
10 Cobresal 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
11 San Luis 5 1 2 2 8 10 5
12 Deportes Antofagasta 5 1 2 2 2 4 5
13 Palestino 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
14 Colo Colo 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
15 Everton 4 0 3 1 5 7 3
16 Audax Italiano 5 1 0 4 3 10 3
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 29
Everton v Palestino (2230)