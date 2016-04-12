April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 11
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Santiago Wanderers 0
Sunday, April 10
San Marcos de Arica 3 Universidad Catolica 2
Audax Italiano 1 Union Espanola 1
O'Higgins 3 Colo Colo 0
San Luis 3 Union La Calera 1
Saturday, April 9
Cobresal 3 Huachipato 2
Palestino 0 Antofagasta 2
Friday, April 8
Universidad de Chile 2 Deportes Iquique 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universidad Catolica 12 7 2 3 29 22 23
-------------------------
2 Colo Colo 12 6 4 2 14 7 22
3 O'Higgins 12 6 4 2 20 17 22
4 Santiago Wanderers 12 6 3 3 27 21 21
5 Universidad de Concepcion 12 6 1 5 18 20 19
-------------------------
6 Palestino 12 4 6 2 17 14 18
7 Antofagasta 12 5 1 6 19 15 16
8 Universidad de Chile 12 3 6 3 24 17 15
9 Huachipato 12 3 6 3 21 21 15
10 Deportes Iquique 12 2 7 3 16 17 13
11 Cobresal 12 3 4 5 10 15 13
12 San Luis 12 2 6 4 17 20 12
13 Audax Italiano 12 2 6 4 12 17 12
14 San Marcos de Arica 12 2 5 5 8 13 11
15 Union Espanola 12 1 7 4 14 19 10
16 Union La Calera 12 2 4 6 11 22 10
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off