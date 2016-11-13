UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Regular Apertura match on Sunday Sunday, November 13 Santiago Wanderers 2 Universidad de Concepcion 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Union Espanola 11 6 3 2 22 14 21 ------------------------- 2 Deportes Iquique 11 6 3 2 21 14 21 3 Universidad Catolica 11 5 4 2 22 15 19 4 O'Higgins 11 5 4 2 15 10 19 5 Temuco 11 5 1 5 13 12 16 ------------------------- 6 Palestino 11 4 3 4 19 15 15 7 San Luis 11 4 3 4 16 16 15 8 Santiago Wanderers 11 4 3 4 9 10 15 9 Deportes Antofagasta 11 4 3 4 12 15 15 10 Colo Colo 11 3 5 3 17 16 14 11 Universidad de Chile 11 3 4 4 13 16 13 12 Cobresal 11 3 4 4 11 14 13 13 Everton 11 2 5 4 16 18 11 14 Audax Italiano 11 3 2 6 11 21 11 15 Huachipato 11 2 4 5 17 20 10 16 Universidad de Concepcion 11 3 1 7 10 18 10 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.