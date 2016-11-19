Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Deportes Iquique 3 San Luis 1 Everton 2 O'Higgins 2 Union Espanola 2 Universidad de Chile 3 Friday, November 18 Colo Colo 3 Cobresal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportes Iquique 12 7 3 2 24 15 24 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 12 6 3 3 24 17 21 3 O'Higgins 12 5 5 2 17 12 20 4 Universidad Catolica 11 5 4 2 22 15 19 5 Colo Colo 12 4 5 3 20 16 17 ------------------------- 6 Temuco 11 5 1 5 13 12 16 7 Universidad de Chile 12 4 4 4 16 18 16 8 Palestino 11 4 3 4 19 15 15 9 Santiago Wanderers 11 4 3 4 9 10 15 10 San Luis 12 4 3 5 17 19 15 11 Deportes Antofagasta 11 4 3 4 12 15 15 12 Cobresal 12 3 4 5 11 17 13 13 Everton 12 2 6 4 18 20 12 14 Audax Italiano 11 3 2 6 11 21 11 15 Huachipato 11 2 4 5 17 20 10 16 Universidad de Concepcion 11 3 1 7 10 18 10 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 19 Universidad de Concepcion v Huachipato (2330) Sunday, November 20 Temuco v Santiago Wanderers (1500) Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad Catolica (1830) Audax Italiano v Palestino (2100)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.