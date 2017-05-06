May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Audax Italiano 3 Santiago Wanderers 0
Palestino 1 O'Higgins 1
San Luis 1 Temuco 1
Friday, May 5
Universidad de Chile 4 Cobresal 0
Universidad de Concepcion 0 Union Espanola 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universidad de Chile 13 7 3 3 20 11 24
-------------------------
2 Colo Colo 12 6 4 2 22 9 22
3 Deportes Iquique 12 5 6 1 21 14 21
-------------------------
4 Union Espanola 13 6 3 4 22 17 21
5 Audax Italiano 13 6 3 4 22 19 21
6 O'Higgins 13 6 3 4 20 17 21
7 Universidad de Concepcion 13 5 5 3 13 13 20
8 Universidad Catolica 12 6 1 5 22 21 19
9 Everton 12 4 6 2 15 10 18
10 Temuco 13 5 3 5 16 17 18
11 Huachipato 12 4 3 5 14 18 15
12 San Luis 13 4 3 6 16 22 15
13 Deportes Antofagasta 12 3 4 5 16 15 13
14 Palestino 13 2 5 6 15 24 11
15 Santiago Wanderers 13 2 3 8 14 22 9
16 Cobresal 13 2 1 10 14 33 7
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
Everton v Colo Colo (1500)
Deportes Iquique v Deportes Antofagasta (1745)
Huachipato v Universidad Catolica (2015)