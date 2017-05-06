May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Audax Italiano 3 Santiago Wanderers 0 Palestino 1 O'Higgins 1 San Luis 1 Temuco 1 Friday, May 5 Universidad de Chile 4 Cobresal 0 Universidad de Concepcion 0 Union Espanola 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad de Chile 13 7 3 3 20 11 24 ------------------------- 2 Colo Colo 12 6 4 2 22 9 22 3 Deportes Iquique 12 5 6 1 21 14 21 ------------------------- 4 Union Espanola 13 6 3 4 22 17 21 5 Audax Italiano 13 6 3 4 22 19 21 6 O'Higgins 13 6 3 4 20 17 21 7 Universidad de Concepcion 13 5 5 3 13 13 20 8 Universidad Catolica 12 6 1 5 22 21 19 9 Everton 12 4 6 2 15 10 18 10 Temuco 13 5 3 5 16 17 18 11 Huachipato 12 4 3 5 14 18 15 12 San Luis 13 4 3 6 16 22 15 13 Deportes Antofagasta 12 3 4 5 16 15 13 14 Palestino 13 2 5 6 15 24 11 15 Santiago Wanderers 13 2 3 8 14 22 9 16 Cobresal 13 2 1 10 14 33 7 1: Copa Libertadores 2-3: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 Everton v Colo Colo (1500) Deportes Iquique v Deportes Antofagasta (1745) Huachipato v Universidad Catolica (2015)