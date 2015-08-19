Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship match on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 19
O'Higgins 2 Universidad de Chile 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 3 3 0 0 9 4 9
2 Universidad de Concepcion 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
-------------------------
3 Universidad de Chile 3 1 2 0 7 5 5
4 Santiago Wanderers 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
5 O'Higgins 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
6 San Marcos de Arica 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
-------------------------
7 Universidad Catolica 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
8 Palestino 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Huachipato 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
10 Cobresal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
11 Union La Calera 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
12 Antofagasta 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Audax Italiano 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
14 Union Espanola 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
15 San Luis 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
16 Deportes Iquique 3 0 0 3 3 9 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
3-6: Play-off