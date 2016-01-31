Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Universidad Catolica 4 Santiago Wanderers 2 Saturday, January 30 San Marcos de Arica 0 Union La Calera 1 Colo Colo 1 Cobresal 0 Huachipato 3 Union Espanola 3 Friday, January 29 Antofagasta 1 Audax Italiano 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad Catolica 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 ------------------------- 2 Colo Colo 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 3 Santiago Wanderers 3 2 0 1 7 5 6 4 Universidad de Chile 3 1 2 0 10 3 5 5 Huachipato 3 1 2 0 7 4 5 ------------------------- 6 Palestino 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 7 Union Espanola 3 0 3 0 5 5 3 8 Universidad de Concepcion 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 9 O'Higgins 2 1 0 1 5 8 3 10 Audax Italiano 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 11 Union La Calera 3 1 0 2 2 8 3 12 Deportes Iquique 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 13 Cobresal 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 14 San Luis 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 15 Antofagasta 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 16 San Marcos de Arica 3 0 1 2 0 3 1 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 31 O'Higgins v Deportes Iquique (2230) Monday, February 1 Palestino v Universidad de Concepcion (2100)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0