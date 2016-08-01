Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 31
Deportes Antofagasta 0 Temuco 2
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Palestino 0
Colo Colo 1 Union Espanola 2
Deportes Iquique 3 Everton 1
Saturday, July 30
Huachipato 3 Audax Italiano 1
Universidad Catolica 1 Cobresal 1
Santiago Wanderers 1 Universidad de Chile 0
Friday, July 29
San Luis 0 O'Higgins 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
1 Huachipato 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
3 Temuco 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Union Espanola 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 O'Higgins 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Santiago Wanderers 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Universidad de Concepcion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Cobresal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Universidad Catolica 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Colo Colo 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Palestino 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 San Luis 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Universidad de Chile 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Audax Italiano 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 Everton 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
16 Deportes Antofagasta 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
3-7: Play-off