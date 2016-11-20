Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Deportes Antofagasta 1 Universidad Catolica 5
Temuco 2 Santiago Wanderers 3
Saturday, November 19
Universidad de Concepcion 2 Huachipato 2
Deportes Iquique 3 San Luis 1
Everton 2 O'Higgins 2
Union Espanola 2 Universidad de Chile 3
Friday, November 18
Colo Colo 3 Cobresal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 12 7 3 2 24 15 24
-------------------------
2 Universidad Catolica 12 6 4 2 27 16 22
3 Union Espanola 12 6 3 3 24 17 21
4 O'Higgins 12 5 5 2 17 12 20
5 Santiago Wanderers 12 5 3 4 12 12 18
-------------------------
6 Colo Colo 12 4 5 3 20 16 17
7 Temuco 12 5 1 6 15 15 16
8 Universidad de Chile 12 4 4 4 16 18 16
9 Palestino 11 4 3 4 19 15 15
10 San Luis 12 4 3 5 17 19 15
11 Deportes Antofagasta 12 4 3 5 13 20 15
12 Cobresal 12 3 4 5 11 17 13
13 Everton 12 2 6 4 18 20 12
14 Huachipato 12 2 5 5 19 22 11
15 Universidad de Concepcion 12 3 2 7 12 20 11
16 Audax Italiano 11 3 2 6 11 21 11
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 20
Audax Italiano v Palestino (2100)