Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Huachipato 1 Deportes Iquique 2
Palestino 5 Deportes Antofagasta 1
Santiago Wanderers 0 Everton 1
Friday, October 14
San Luis 1 Cobresal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 9 5 2 2 16 12 17
-------------------------
2 Union Espanola 8 4 3 1 15 10 15
3 Palestino 9 3 3 3 15 12 12
4 Universidad Catolica 8 3 3 2 12 9 12
5 Temuco 8 4 0 4 11 9 12
-------------------------
6 O'Higgins 8 3 3 2 9 7 12
7 Santiago Wanderers 8 3 3 2 7 5 12
8 Cobresal 9 3 3 3 10 11 12
9 Deportes Antofagasta 9 3 3 3 8 12 12
10 San Luis 9 3 2 4 11 13 11
11 Universidad de Concepcion 7 3 1 3 10 11 10
12 Universidad de Chile 8 3 1 4 9 12 10
13 Huachipato 9 2 3 4 15 15 9
14 Colo Colo 8 2 3 3 10 11 9
15 Everton 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
16 Audax Italiano 8 3 0 5 8 15 9
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 15
Union Espanola v Universidad Catolica (2230)
Sunday, October 16
Audax Italiano v Temuco (0100)
Universidad de Concepcion v Colo Colo (1830)
Universidad de Chile v O'Higgins (2100)