Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
