Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
Audax Italiano 0 Colo Colo 2
Temuco 1 Deportes Iquique 3
Saturday, August 6
Union Espanola 3 Universidad de Concepcion 0
Universidad de Chile 1 Deportes Antofagasta 1
Palestino 2 Huachipato 1
Friday, August 5
Cobresal 1 Santiago Wanderers 1
O'Higgins 1 Universidad Catolica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
-------------------------
2 Union Espanola 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 O'Higgins 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Santiago Wanderers 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Huachipato 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
-------------------------
6 Colo Colo 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
7 Temuco 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Palestino 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Universidad de Concepcion 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
10 Cobresal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Universidad Catolica 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Universidad de Chile 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
13 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
14 San Luis 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Everton 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
16 Audax Italiano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 7
Everton v San Luis (2200)