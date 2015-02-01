Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 O'Higgins 0 Colo Colo 2 Universidad Catolica 2 Nublense 1 Saturday, January 31 Audax Italiano 1 Palestino 2 San Marcos de Arica 0 Barnechea 0 Union La Calera 2 Union Espanola 0 Universidad de Chile 1 Antofagasta 3 Universidad de Concepcion 3 Cobreloa 2 Friday, January 30 Deportes Iquique 2 Santiago Wanderers 1 Huachipato 2 Cobresal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad de Concepcion 4 4 0 0 10 5 12 ------------------------- 2 Universidad Catolica 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 3 Union La Calera 4 3 0 1 10 5 9 4 San Marcos de Arica 4 2 2 0 3 1 8 5 Cobresal 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 ------------------------- 6 Cobreloa 4 2 0 2 7 6 6 7 Santiago Wanderers 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 8 Palestino 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 9 Deportes Iquique 4 2 0 2 8 10 6 10 Audax Italiano 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 11 Antofagasta 4 1 1 2 9 9 4 12 Universidad de Chile 4 1 1 2 7 7 4 13 Colo Colo 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 14 Huachipato 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 15 Nublense 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 16 O'Higgins 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 17 Barnechea 4 0 2 2 0 5 2 18 Union Espanola 4 0 1 3 1 6 1 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S