Sept 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 12
Audax Italiano 3 Union Espanola 1
Sunday, September 11
Cobresal 2 Universidad de Chile 0
Deportes Antofagasta 2 Colo Colo 2
O'Higgins 2 Huachipato 0
Saturday, September 10
Deportes Iquique 0 Universidad de Concepcion 2
Temuco 2 San Luis 0
Palestino 0 Santiago Wanderers 0
Friday, September 9
Universidad Catolica 3 Everton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 6 4 1 1 11 6 13
-------------------------
2 O'Higgins 6 3 3 0 7 3 12
3 Santiago Wanderers 6 3 2 1 6 3 11
4 Universidad de Concepcion 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
5 Universidad Catolica 6 2 3 1 10 6 9
-------------------------
6 Union Espanola 6 2 3 1 10 8 9
7 Temuco 6 3 0 3 8 6 9
8 Cobresal 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
9 Palestino 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
10 Universidad de Chile 6 2 1 3 8 10 7
11 Huachipato 6 1 3 2 9 10 6
12 Deportes Antofagasta 6 1 3 2 4 6 6
13 Audax Italiano 6 2 0 4 6 11 6
14 Colo Colo 6 1 2 3 7 10 5
15 San Luis 6 1 2 3 8 12 5
16 Everton 6 0 3 3 7 12 3
1: Copa Libertadores
2-5: Play-off