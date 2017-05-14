May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Colo Colo 1 Deportes Antofagasta 1 Temuco 1 Palestino 0 O'Higgins 0 Universidad de Chile 3 Saturday, May 13 San Luis 3 Union Espanola 2 Audax Italiano 0 Universidad de Concepcion 3 Santiago Wanderers 1 Cobresal 1 Universidad Catolica 2 Deportes Iquique 0 Friday, May 12 Everton 2 Huachipato 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad de Chile 14 8 3 3 23 11 27 ------------------------- 2 Colo Colo 14 7 5 2 26 12 26 3 Universidad de Concepcion 14 6 5 3 16 13 23 ------------------------- 4 Universidad Catolica 14 7 1 6 25 23 22 5 Everton 14 5 6 3 19 13 21 6 Union Espanola 14 6 3 5 24 20 21 7 Deportes Iquique 14 5 6 3 23 20 21 8 Audax Italiano 14 6 3 5 22 22 21 9 O'Higgins 14 6 3 5 20 20 21 10 Temuco 14 6 3 5 17 17 21 11 San Luis 14 5 3 6 19 24 18 12 Huachipato 14 5 3 6 16 21 18 13 Deportes Antofagasta 14 4 5 5 21 18 17 14 Palestino 14 2 5 7 15 25 11 15 Santiago Wanderers 14 2 4 8 15 23 10 16 Cobresal 14 2 2 10 15 34 8 1: Copa Libertadores 2-3: Copa Sudamericana