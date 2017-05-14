May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Colo Colo 1 Deportes Antofagasta 1
Temuco 1 Palestino 0
O'Higgins 0 Universidad de Chile 3
Saturday, May 13
San Luis 3 Union Espanola 2
Audax Italiano 0 Universidad de Concepcion 3
Santiago Wanderers 1 Cobresal 1
Universidad Catolica 2 Deportes Iquique 0
Friday, May 12
Everton 2 Huachipato 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universidad de Chile 14 8 3 3 23 11 27
-------------------------
2 Colo Colo 14 7 5 2 26 12 26
3 Universidad de Concepcion 14 6 5 3 16 13 23
-------------------------
4 Universidad Catolica 14 7 1 6 25 23 22
5 Everton 14 5 6 3 19 13 21
6 Union Espanola 14 6 3 5 24 20 21
7 Deportes Iquique 14 5 6 3 23 20 21
8 Audax Italiano 14 6 3 5 22 22 21
9 O'Higgins 14 6 3 5 20 20 21
10 Temuco 14 6 3 5 17 17 21
11 San Luis 14 5 3 6 19 24 18
12 Huachipato 14 5 3 6 16 21 18
13 Deportes Antofagasta 14 4 5 5 21 18 17
14 Palestino 14 2 5 7 15 25 11
15 Santiago Wanderers 14 2 4 8 15 23 10
16 Cobresal 14 2 2 10 15 34 8
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana