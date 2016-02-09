Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Monday Monday, February 8 Union La Calera 1 Huachipato 2 Sunday, February 7 Deportes Iquique 0 Colo Colo 0 Union Espanola 0 Antofagasta 2 Saturday, February 6 Cobresal 2 Palestino 3 Universidad de Chile 0 San Marcos de Arica 0 Universidad de Concepcion 2 Universidad Catolica 4 Friday, February 5 Audax Italiano 1 San Luis 0 Santiago Wanderers 3 O'Higgins 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad Catolica 4 3 1 0 14 7 10 ------------------------- 2 Palestino 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 3 Santiago Wanderers 4 3 0 1 10 6 9 4 Huachipato 4 2 2 0 9 5 8 5 Colo Colo 4 2 2 0 5 1 8 ------------------------- 6 Universidad de Chile 4 1 3 0 10 3 6 7 Audax Italiano 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 8 Antofagasta 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 9 Deportes Iquique 4 0 4 0 3 3 4 10 O'Higgins 4 1 1 2 6 11 4 11 Union Espanola 4 0 3 1 5 7 3 12 Universidad de Concepcion 4 1 0 3 4 11 3 13 Union La Calera 4 1 0 3 3 10 3 14 Cobresal 4 0 2 2 2 4 2 15 San Luis 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 16 San Marcos de Arica 4 0 2 2 0 3 2 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)