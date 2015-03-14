UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday Sunday, March 15 Santiago Wanderers Palestino Postponed Saturday, March 14 Union La Calera San Marcos de Arica Postponed Universidad de Chile 1 Colo Colo 2 Friday, March 13 O'Higgins 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Universidad de Concepcion 2 Nublense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 11 7 2 2 22 11 23 ------------------------- 2 Cobresal 10 6 3 1 20 11 21 3 Universidad Catolica 10 5 3 2 22 19 18 4 O'Higgins 11 5 3 3 14 14 18 5 Union La Calera 10 5 2 3 16 10 17 ------------------------- 6 Universidad de Concepcion 11 5 2 4 16 17 17 7 San Marcos de Arica 10 4 4 2 13 7 16 8 Deportes Iquique 11 5 1 5 19 21 16 9 Huachipato 9 4 2 3 15 15 14 10 Audax Italiano 10 4 2 4 13 13 14 11 Cobreloa 10 4 2 4 10 10 14 12 Santiago Wanderers 10 3 2 5 11 11 11 13 Universidad de Chile 11 3 2 6 18 20 11 14 Nublense 11 3 2 6 11 14 11 15 Union Espanola 10 3 2 5 11 16 11 16 Antofagasta 10 3 1 6 14 18 10 17 Palestino 9 2 3 4 13 18 9 18 Barnechea 10 1 2 7 5 18 5 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Union La Calera v San Marcos de Arica (2200) Postponed Sunday, March 15 Santiago Wanderers v Palestino (1900) Postponed Antofagasta v Cobresal (2000) Cobreloa v Union Espanola (2000) Universidad Catolica v Barnechea (2115) Audax Italiano v Huachipato (2330)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.