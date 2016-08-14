Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Deportes Antofagasta 0 Cobresal 0 Huachipato 2 Union Espanola 2 Universidad Catolica 1 Palestino 1 Saturday, August 13 Colo Colo 0 Temuco 2 Universidad de Concepcion 2 Everton 2 Deportes Iquique 1 O'Higgins 1 San Luis 2 Universidad de Chile 4 Friday, August 12 Santiago Wanderers 2 Audax Italiano 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportes Iquique 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 1 Union Espanola 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 ------------------------- 3 Santiago Wanderers 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 4 Temuco 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 5 O'Higgins 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ------------------------- 6 Huachipato 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 7 Universidad de Chile 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 8 Palestino 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 9 Universidad de Concepcion 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 10 Universidad Catolica 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 11 Cobresal 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 12 Colo Colo 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 13 Everton 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 14 Deportes Antofagasta 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 15 San Luis 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 16 Audax Italiano 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 1-2: Copa Libertadores 3-5: Play-off
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S