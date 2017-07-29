FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 hours
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
July 29, 2017 / 2:02 AM / in 9 hours

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29
Audax Italiano   2 Palestino            1  
Curico Unido     0 Universidad de Chile 1  
Deportes Iquique 0 Everton              1  
Friday, July 28  
San Luis         2 Huachipato           0  
   Standings                 P W D L F A Pts 
1  San Luis                  1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
-------------------------
2  Audax Italiano            1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
3  Everton                   1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
3  Universidad de Chile      1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
   Colo Colo                 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Deportes Antofagasta      0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Temuco                    0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   O'Higgins                 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Santiago Wanderers        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Union Espanola            0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Universidad Catolica      0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Universidad de Concepcion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
13 Palestino                 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
14 Curico Unido              1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
14 Deportes Iquique          1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
16 Huachipato                1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Sunday, July 30      
Universidad Catolica v Universidad de Concepcion (0030)  
Santiago Wanderers   v Union Espanola            (1600)  
Temuco               v O'Higgins                 (1930)  
Colo Colo            v Deportes Antofagasta      (2200)

