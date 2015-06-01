SANTIAGO, June 1 Fleet-footed striker Edson Puch was a surprise inclusion in the Chile squad that have been tasked with winning a maiden Copa America title on home soil.

Puch has earned his place on the 23-man list announced before Monday's deadline following impressive performances for Huracan in the Argentine first division and South American Libertadores Cup.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli otherwise kept faith with the side he steered to the round of 16 at last year's World Cup in Brazil, widely regarded as Chile's most talented generation of players, including the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal.

Chile open the tournament on June 11 against Ecuador and also face Mexico and Bolivia in their group. The final is on July 4.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Barcelona), Johnny Herrera (Universidad de Chile), Paulo Garces (Colo Colo)

Defenders: Gary Medel (Inter Milan), Mauricio Isla (Queens Park Rangers), Eugenio Mena (Cruzeiro), Gonzalo Jara (Mainz), Jose Rojas (Universidad de Chile), Miiko Albornoz (Hanover 96)

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal (Juventus), Marcelo Diaz (Hamburg SV), Charles Aranguiz (Internacional), David Pizarro, Matias Fernandez (Fiorentina), Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras), Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Jean Beausejour (Colo Colo), Felipe Gutierrez (Twente Enschede)

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Eduardo Vargas (Queens Park Rangers), Angelo Henriquez (Dinamo Zagreb), Edson Puch (Huracan), Mauricio Pinilla (Atalanta) (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)