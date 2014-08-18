SANTIAGO Aug 18 FC Zurich teenager Francisco Rodriguez, younger brother of Switzerland World Cup defender Ricardo Rodriguez, earned a surprise call up by Chile on Monday.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli picked the 19-year-old midfielder for friendlies in the United States against Mexico on Sept. 6 and Haiti three days later.

Rodriguez, whose father is Spanish and mother Chilean, was named among 18 foreign-based players including new club signings goalkeeper Claudio Bravo of Barcelona, Inter Milan's Gary Medel and Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal.

The majority of the players picked by Sampaoli were in his World Cup squad that reached the last 16 where they lost on penalties to hosts Brazil at the June-July World Cup finals.

Midfielder Rodrigo Millar of Mexican side Atlas, who missed the tournament, was recalled to the squad announced by the Chilean Football Association (ANFP).

Sampaoli will complete the squad with players based in Chile, who are preparing to host the Copa America, which they have never won, next year.

Squad:

Goalkeeper: Claudio Bravo (Barcelona)

Defenders: Miiko Albornoz (Hanover 96), Mauricio Isla (Queens Park Rangers), Gary Medel (Inter Milan), Eugenio Mena (Santos), Gonzalo Jara (Mainz)

Midfielders: Charles Aranguiz (Internacional), Marcelo Diaz (Basel), Arturo Vidal (Juventus), Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Francisco Silva (Osasuna), Rodrigo Millar (Atlas), Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (Boca Juniors), Francisco Rodriguez (FC Zurich)

Forwards: Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo), Eduardo Vargas (Napoli), Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Mauricio Pinilla (Genoa)