PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
BEIJING, April 24 The former chief of Chinese soccer stands on trial against bribe-taking charges on Tuesday, the latest chapter in a massive anti-graft drive aimed at cleaning up the corruption-blighted local game.
Xie Yalong, the former director of the Football Administrative Centre, is the highest-ranking official to face trial in an anti-graft campaign that was launched over two years ago.
Xie's case was heard on Tuesday morning at the court in the northeastern province of China where another top official, Yu Shaohui, is also on trial.
A verdict is expected later on Tuesday.
Other officials are to go on trial in the following days at two local courts.
Chinese soccer has been dogged by match-fixing scandals for years which, along with violence on and off the pitch, has turned fans off the domestic game.
A prominent former soccer boss and a referees director were handed long jail terms for bribery and match-fixing in February.
Four referees, including Lu Jun, a former World Cup match official once celebrated as China's "Golden Whistle", were handed jail terms of up to seven years on Thursday for match-fixing and corruption-related offences. (Reporting by Sabrina Mao, Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.