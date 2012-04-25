BEIJING, April 25 Nan Yong, the former head of
Chinese soccer, faced charges of taking 1.48 million yuan
($234,750) in bribes on Wednesday, state media said, the latest
episode in China's drive to clean up widespread corruption in
the sport.
The trial of the one-time director of the Chinese Football
Administrative Center on 17 counts of bribe-taking comes a day
after another past soccer head, Xie Yalong, was tried on charges
of accepting 1.7 million yuan in bribes.
The two former soccer officials, tried in China's
northeastern Liaoning province, are the highest ranking
officials snared in an anti-graft campaign in the sport launched
over two years ago, the official Xinhua news agency said.
Xie, 56, told the court he admitted to some charges after
being forced to confess, and his lawyer told state media that he
feared for his life during interrogations, Xinhua reported.
Also on Wednesday, the former head of the Chinese Football
Association's referees committee was indicted for bribe-taking
and trials began for four former national team players accused
of match-fixing.
Chinese Football Association chief Wei Di warned against
future corruption in the sport and said it was considering
working with FIFA and Interpol.
"Lessons have been learned from the scandals, but similar
cases might happen again in the future. So we must stay vigilant
all along," Wei told reporters in Beijing, according to Xinhua.
Chinese soccer has been dogged by match-fixing scandals for
years which, along with violence on and off the pitch, has
turned fans off the domestic game.
A prominent former soccer boss and a referees director were
handed long jail terms for bribery and match-fixing in February.
