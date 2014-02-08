UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 Italy international forward Alessandro Diamanti has signed a deal to join Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande of China, bringing an end to his three-year stint at Serie A club Bologna.
The three-year contract with the 30-year-old is worth 6.9 million euros ($9.40 million), the Chinese champions, coached by Italy's World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi, said in a statement.
Diamanti, capped 17 times by Italy, will join Evergrande in Spain, where the club is undergoing pre-season training, once he completes his medical.
Guangzhou became the first Chinese side to win Asia's premier club tournament last season when they edged FC Seoul on away goals. They also won the domestic Chinese Super League for a third straight season.
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,