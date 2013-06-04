Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
June 4 Former England soccer coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has joined Guangzhou R&F as their new coach, the Chinese Super League club said on Tuesday.
Eriksson replaced Li Bing and would serve until December 2014, the club said on their website (www.gzrffc.com.cn).
The 65-year-old Swede resigned as technical director of Dubai-based Al Nasr over the weekend and, before leaving Dubai, said he wanted to go back to club coaching.
Apart from England, Eriksson had coaching spells with Mexico and Ivory Coast at international level and Benfica, Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Manchester City at club level. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Clare Fallon)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.