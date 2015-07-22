July 22 Guangzhou R&F have sacked Romanian coach Cosmin Contra after a dreadful run of form in the Chinese Super League, the club said on their website (www.gzrffc.com.cn) on Wednesday.

Guangzhou finished third in last year's Chinese Super League and played in the 2015 Asian Champions League but they have struggled in the domestic championship this season.

After one win in their last 13 league matches, Guangzhou are 11th in standings with 21 points from 20 games, only three points above the relegation zone.

Contra, who made a bright start to his coaching career and led Petrolul Ploiesti to a Romanian Cup triumph in 2013, took over at Guangzhou in December after leaving Spanish club Getafe.

The 39-year-old, capped 73 times by Romania between 1996 and 2010, enjoyed a successful playing career with several clubs including AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Getafe. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Bucharest; editing by Ken Ferris)