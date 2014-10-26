Oct 26 Guangzhou Evergrande will have to wait another week to secure their fourth successive Chinese Super League title after a rare slip up on Sunday.

Needing just a point to clinch the title, Guangzhou conceded a late goal in a 1-0 loss to second-placed Beijing Guoan, with Shao Jiayi netting the winner.

It was just the fourth loss of the season for Guangzhou but was enough to jeopardise their title aspirations.

With just one round to go, Guangzhou lead the standings with 69 points, three ahead of Beijing, who can pinch the title if they win their last match against Henan Jianye and Guangzhou lose to Shandong Luneng.

Both teams were already assured of their places in next year's Asian Champions League and were joined by Guangzhou R and F, which sealed third place in the league -- which guarantees them a spot in Asia's premier club competition -- with a 5-1 win over bottom-placed Harbin Yiteng.

The second relegation spot will go down to the last round with four teams mathematically in the equation, but Dalian Aerbin most at risk, sitting second last and needing to salvage something from their last match to avoid the drop. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)