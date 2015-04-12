April 12 Beijing Guoan retained their place at the head of the Chinese Super League with a 1-1 draw in their top of the table clash with Shanghai SIPG on Sunday.

Shanghai went ahead in the 15th minute through Swedish striker Tobias Hysen but Beijing equalised 11 minutes from time through their own Swedish hitman Erton Fejzullahu.

The result left the two teams undefeated after five rounds and level at the top of the standings with 11 points, with Beijing having a slightly superior goal difference.

The current holders, Guangzhou Evergrande, rebounded from their first loss of the season last weekend to thrash Liaoning Whowin 6-1.

Brazilian Elkeson, last season's top scorer, netted twice, as did Chinese international Gao Lin, in the romp.

Guangzhou moved to third spot in the standings, a point behind the co-leaders, and level with Shanghai Shenhua.

Shanghai missed their chance to leapfrog their rivals to the top of the standings when they were held to a 2-2 draw against Chongqing Lifan on Saturday.

Shanghai led 1-0 at half time after Colombia's Giovanny Moreno scored just before the interval but Chongqing twice came back to level in the second half with two goals from Argentina's Emmanuel Gigliotti.

Shandong Luneng also blew a chance to go top, losing 2-1 to Guangzhou R-F.