Nov 2 Guangzhou Evergrande secured their fourth successive Chinese Super League title on Sunday with a 1-1 draw away to Shandong Luneng.

Needing just a point in the final round to clinch the championship, the 2013 Asian Champions League winners suffered an early setback when Liu Binbin gave the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Brazilian-born striker Elkeson, the league's top scorer, equalised for Guangzhou in the 43rd minute. It was the 25-year-old former Botafogo and Vitoria forward's 28th goal of the season.

His goal ensured that Guangzhou, coached by World Cup winning Italian Marcello Lippi, finished at the top of the standings with 70 points from 30 matches.

Beijing Guo'an, who kept the title race alive until the last round, were held to a 0-0 draw against Henan Jianye at home. They finished on 67 points in second spot.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's Guangzhou R and F ended the season in third place, with 57 points. All three teams will represent China in next year's Asian Champions League, the continent's premier club competition.

The point Henan earned against Beijing saved them from relegation, ensuring they finished a point ahead of Dalian Aerbin.

Dalian drew 1-1 against Shanghai Shenxin, remaining ssecond-last in the 16-team competition. They were relegated along with bottom-placed Harbin Yiteng. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Julian Linden)