April 26 Ricardo Goulart's last-gasp strike secured champions Guangzhou Evergrande a 3-3 draw against Jiangsu Sainty in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Fabio Cannavaro's side appeared to be heading for defeat in front of their home crowd before Goulart's 90th minute goal salvaged a point.

Guangzhou have 14 points from seven matches, three behind leaders Shanghai SIPG who blanked Henan Jianye 3-0.

Brazilian Elkesen put Guangzhou ahead in the fifth minute but strikes from Ke Sun and Wu Xi ensured Jiangsu led 2-1 at halftime.

Gao Lin equalised in the 67th minute but Icelandic striker Vidar Orn Kjartansson once again put the visitors ahead.

Guangzhou fans then endured torrid six minutes before Goulart struck to put his team one point ahead of third placed Shanghai Shenhua.

Australia international striker Tim Cahill scored his first goal for the Shanghai side in their home 2-0 win over Hangzhou Greentown on Saturday.

After Giovanni Moreno's spectacular bicycle kick had put the hosts ahead, Cahill converted a penalty to help the club he joined in February move up to third place where they are level on 13 points with Guangzhou R&F. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Justin Palmer)