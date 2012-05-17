* Lippi signs two-and-a-half-year deal as head coach
* Italian replaces South Korea's Lee Jang-soo
(Adds Lippi quotes)
By Sabrina Mao
BEIJING, May 17 Italy's World Cup-winning coach
Marcello Lippi has been appointed head coach of the Chinese
Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande, the club said on
Thursday.
Lippi, who led the Azzurri to the 2006 World Cup, replaces
South Korea's Lee Jang-soo at the big-spending Chinese club.
"According to the club's strategic development needs, a
considered decision has been made to appoint Mr. Marcello Lippi
to serve as head coach for the Guangzhou Evergrande football
club," a statement on the club's website said.
"The appointment is for two years and six months."
Guangzhou grabbed global headlines by signing Argentine
Dario Conca last year for an undisclosed sum that is speculated
to have broken Chinese transfer records and the club have made
it to the last 16 stage of the Asian Champions League.
As a club coach, Lippi won several Serie A titles and the
Champions League with Juventus.
The 64-year old Italian took Italy's reins again for the
2010 finals in South Africa but the defending champions were
packed off at the group stage without winning a game.
"I have paid attention to the club and watched games in
recent months, including games of the Chinese Super League and
AFC Champions league," Lippi said in a news conference at a
hotel in China's southern industrial city of Guangzhou.
"Now I can tell every player in the team. But I just know
their numbers for the moment, I will gradually remember their
names.
"I began to talk to my assistants and I successfully
persuaded them to come here along with me."
NO DIFFERENCE
Graft, match-fixing scandals and crowd violence have often
dogged Chinese soccer driving fans away from the game.
The performance of the national team, who failed to qualify
for the 2014 World Cup despite employing former Spain coach Jose
Antonio Camacho, has also demoralised the supporters.
However, Shanghai Shenhua's signing of French striker
Nicolas Anelka from Chelsea and the appointment of former France
international Jean Tigana as the coach have brought at least
some interest back in China's domestic soccer.
Tigana was subsequently sacked last month.
Lippi, who has also coached Inter Milan, said his job would
be no different in China.
"I will start my job from this afternoon on and off the
pitch," he said. "I will lead this team with my extraordinary
passion and most professional knowledge.
"At this moment, upon my arrival, it should be a influential
event that could be the most important thing in China today."
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick
Johnston and Amlan Chakraborty)