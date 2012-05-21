May 21 Celebrated Italian coach Marcello Lippi
declared the future was bright for Guangzhou Evergrande after
winning his first match in charge of the Chinese champions.
Guangzhou beat Qingdao Jonoon 1-0 on Sunday to go four
points clear at the top of the Chinese Super League in Lippi's
first match since being appointed on Thursday.
"I have been here for three days. But the team has played in
a total of 17 matches in the past three months. I found the team
is a little bit tired," the 2006 World Cup-winning coach was
quoted as saying by the Asian Football Confederation website
(www.the-afc.com) on Monday.
The 64-year-old took over from South Korean Lee Jang-soo,
who had led the big-spending club to the last 16 of the Asian
Champions League.
"The players need some time to adjust its new position and
condition," said Lippi, adding he was relieved to get a victory
in his first game.
"In my career, with Juventus, (Inter) Milan or the Italian
national team, my debut match has always been a loss. So I was a
little bit afraid about the first match actually.
"Now I have the opposite result, I feel very happy and have
more confidence for the future."
Lippi is the biggest big name to join Chinese soccer
following Shanghai Shenhua's signing of French striker Nicolas
Anelka from Chelsea.
Former France international Jean Tigana had been Shanghai's
manager before the club fired him last month after a poor start
to the season.
Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has also been linked to
Shanghai, although his heroics in helping the London club win
the FA Cup and Champions League could put a move to China on
hold.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer. Editing by Patrick Johnston)