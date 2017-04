Feb 3 Guangzhou Evergrande have signed striker Jackson Martinez from Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of 42 million euros ($46 million), the Chinese club confirmed on Wednesday.

The Colombia international, who has inked a four-year deal, will link up with fellow South Americans Paulinho and Ricardo Goulart in the Luiz Felipe Scolari-coached side.

($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)