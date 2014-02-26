Feb 26 Frenchman Alain Perrin has been appointed China coach, a position that has been vacant since the sacking of Jose Antonio Camacho last year, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

Perrin, 57, will coach a national team for the first time in his career, having spent the past four seasons at Qatari clubs Umm Salal, Al-Gharafa and Al-Khor.

He is expected to meet his players on Thursday to prepare for next week's Asian Cup qualifier against Iraq in Dubai, a Chinese Federation vice-president was reported as saying by local media websites sina.com and china.org.cn.

Perrin made his name in France after leading Troyes from the fourth division to Ligue 1 before coaching leading sides Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon, with whom he won a league and cup double in 2008.

His only spell in charge of a European club saw him sacked by then Premier League side Portsmouth after eight months in charge in 2005.

China fired Spaniard Camacho last June following three home friendly defeats and a poor World Cup qualifying campaign.

China are 88th in the world rankings and have only reached the World Cup finals once in 2002. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Josh Reich)