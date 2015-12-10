BUCHAREST Dec 10 Dan Petrescu was left stunned by the complete lack of emotion shown by his Jiangsu Sainty players after they won the Chinese Cup last month, said the Romanian coach.

Jiangsu finished ninth in the 16-team Super League but grabbed the fourth and final Asian Champions League spot on offer for Chinese clubs after a 1-0 aggregate win over Shanghai Shenhua in the two-legged cup final.

"After the game my players were silent," Petrescu told local media. "They didn't know how to celebrate.

"I had to tell them, 'Come on, fools, you won, you have to be happy'," said the former Chelsea defender who played for his country 95 times, scoring 12 goals. "We, the Romanians, are drinking and having fun."

The 47-year-old, who guided Unirea Urziceni to the Romanian league title in 2009, led Targu Mures to their first major trophy with a 1-0 win over Steaua Bucharest in the Super Cup in July only to quit the following day to join Jiangsu on a lucrative contract.

Petrescu also previously coached Poland's Wisla Krakow, Russian clubs Kuban Krasnodar and Dynamo Moscow, Qatari side Al-Arabi and Romanian teams Sportul Studenetesc and Rapid Bucharest.

He has asked the club's hierarchy to bolster Jiangsu's squad ahead of their Asian Champions League campaign by dipping into the transfer market.

"I want to bring in good players," said Petrescu. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)