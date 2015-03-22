Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chinese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Guangzhou Evergrande 1 Changchun Yatai 1 Hangzhou Greentown 1 Beijing Guo'an 1 Henan Jianye 3 Chongqing Lifan 3 Shandong Luneng 5 Jiangsu Sainty 1 Shanghai Shenhua 1 Tianjin Teda 0 Shanghai SIPG 2 Guangzhou R-F 1 Saturday, March 21 Guizhou Renhe 2 Shanghai Shenxin 1 Shijiazhuang Yongchang FC 1 Liaoning Whowin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai Shenhua 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 2 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 3 Beijing Guo'an 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 4 Guangzhou Evergrande 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 4 Liaoning Whowin 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 6 Shandong Luneng 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 7 Henan Jianye 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 8 Guangzhou R-F 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 9 Guizhou Renhe 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 10 Jiangsu Sainty 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 11 Hangzhou Greentown 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 12 Shijiazhuang Yongchang FC 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 13 Changchun Yatai 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 14 Tianjin Teda 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 ------------------------- 15 Chongqing Lifan 3 0 1 2 4 8 1 16 Shanghai Shenxin 3 0 0 3 3 10 0 15-16: Relegation
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.